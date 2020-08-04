Ankeny police seek man after pregnant woman shot to death

Ankeny police are looking for a man for questioning in the death of a 17-year-old woman and her unborn baby.

Police found Mia Holmes of Ankney with a gunshot to the chest at a hotel on the south side of town near the interstate. She died at the hospital.

They are looking for 18-year-old Donault Logan of Des Moines. He is believed to be driving a red 2006 Saturn Vue that had no license plates.

Anyone with information as to Logan’s whereabouts is asked to call Polk County Dispatch at (515) 286-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400 or 800-452-1111.