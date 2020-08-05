Big Ten releases revised football schedule

Iowa will open the football season September fifth at home against Maryland. The Big Ten released a ten game, conference only schedule that gives each team two bye weeks and the possibility of moving the conference championship game two weeks to December 19.

“We’re hopeful that this builds an opportunity for us to remain as flexible as we possible can”, said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren during an interview on BTN. “Because we have those open dates throughout the schedule and on the back end we would be able to collapse some of those early dates to a later date.”

Iowa’s additional home games include Nebraska (Sept. 26), Northwestern (Oct. 3), Michigan State (Oct. 31) and Wisconsin (Nov. 14). Iowa travels to face Purdue on Sept. 12, and plays at Minnesota the following week on Saturday, Sept. 19. Remaining road games include at Illinois (Oct. 10), Penn State (Oct. 24) and Ohio State (Nov. 21). Iowa has open dates scheduled for Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

Iowa’s opening game marks the first time since 1980 the Hawkeyes will open the season against at Big Ten opponent. The Hawkeyes opened that season with a 16-7 win over Indiana in Bloomington.

“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field and support our players’ academic schedules off the field.

Following is Iowa’s 2020 football schedule:

Sept. 5 Maryland

Sept. 12 at Purdue

Sept. 19 at Minnesota

Sept. 26 Nebraska

Oct. 3 Northwestern

Oct. 10 at Illinois

Oct. 17 Open

Oct. 24 at Penn State

Oct. 31 Michigan State

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 Wisconsin

Nov. 21 at Ohio State

Dec. 5 Big Ten Championship