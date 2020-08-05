Forest City Labor Day Country Thunder concert canceled

The Country Thunder 2020 Music Festival in Forest City that was moved to Labor Day over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak has now been canceled until 2021.

Country Thunder’s Gerry Krochak says the decision game after they looked at a number of factors. “I don’t think it was any one thing, but I guess when somebody asks us for a specific reason– the standard line is 2020 happened,” Krochak say. “And until we can get to a point where we can feel good about putting on this event, where we can feel that all of our fans, performers and staff are going to feel safe — just as importantly they are going to feel comfortable gathering in large crowds — this is the right decision at this time.”

Krochak says the it is a sad move for the entire Country Thunder organization. “It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for all the events that we’ve had to push to 2021. But I also believe that good things are gonna come to those who wait,” according to Krochak. “And we are as much of the fans itching to get back to it. We’ve all fallen in love with that amazing site in Forest City, Iowa at Heritage Park, and we’ve got next summer to look forward to and a great lineup.”

The line up for 2020 will return for next year including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Clay Walker, and Lonestar. Morgan Wallen has been added to the lineup for next year and the list continues to grow. He says Skynard is in its 50th anniversary tour and that will now be the 51st, and he says Morgan Wallen is the next big act.

All ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Ticket holders will receive additional information via email on Friday, August 14th.

(By A. J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)