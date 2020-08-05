Woman shot and killed by Webster County Deputy

Webster County authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting south of Fort Dodge.

The Fort Dodge Police and Webster County Sheriff’s Department were called to a residence shortly after 7 Tuesday evening for a report of a suicidal female with two knives. Reportedly the woman ran at the sheriff’s deputy armed with a knife in each hand.

The deputy fired his gun at the woman and she was hit and killed. The names of the woman who died and the deputy who fired the shot have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)