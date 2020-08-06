Construction worker hit and killed by tire on I-29

A worker was killed on a construction site along Interstate 29 on Wednesday afternoon in western Iowa.

Fifty-one-year old Homero T. Carrillo, of Des Moines died after being struck by a tire in Harrison County, while working in the east lane of the southbound I-29 bridge, near Mondamin. Investigators say the bridge had been shut-down for the construction project.

The Iowa State Patrol says a man from Kansas was driving a pickup northbound on I-29 at around 2:20-p.m., when a tire flew off the vehicle and northbound through the median before it hit Carrillo, who died at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)