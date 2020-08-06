Fort Dodge man accused of killing his estranged wife

(Update:) The Fort Dodge man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of his wife was arrested this morning with the help of a police dog.

Webster County authorities were notified of a suspicious male in the area of Webster County Road P-59 and Quail Avenue near Fort Dodge at 6:50 today. When officers arrived on the scene, the man had left the area but was caught a short time later inside a shed with the help of a police dog.

Forty-three-year old Justin Hurdel surrendered to authorities. He was taken to a Fort Dodge hospital for treatment of injuries received prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Hurdel is accused of murdering his wife 38-year-old Maggie Hudel at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Previous story:

An arrest warrant is issued by the Fort Dodge Police for a man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Forty-three-year-old Justin Christopher Hurdel is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. He is accused in the shooting death of 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel. Fort Dodge Police, Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the homicide that occured shortly after 2 Wednesday afternoon at the residence.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the body of Maggie Hurdel. Justin Hurdel is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall an weighing approximately 260 pounds. Police say Hurdel is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Dodge Police.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)