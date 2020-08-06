Fort Dodge man accused of killing his estranged wife

An arrest warrant is issued by the Fort Dodge Police for a man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Forty-three-year-old Justin Christopher Hurdel is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder. He is accused in the shooting death of 38-year-old Maggie Hurdel. Fort Dodge Police, Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the homicide that occured shortly after 2 Wednesday afternoon at the residence.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the body of Maggie Hurdel. Justin Hurdel is described as being 5-feet 8-inches tall an weighing approximately 260 pounds. Police say Hurdel is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Dodge Police.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)