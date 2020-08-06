Senator Ernst invites president Trump to accept nomination in Iowa

President Donald Trump’s idea of giving his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination for president from the White House has drawn some criticism.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst was asked about it today on her conference call with reporters. “I really think it should be done in Des Moines, Iowa,” Ernst answered, “that makes total sense to me. We ‘re a state that largely supports Trump — and of course we could really use that economic boom. Just send President Trump in and we’ll find a place for him to give his acceptance speech.”

Another reporter asked Ernst again after her first answer. “Well certainly I don’t think he should accept it from the White House and I don’t think he will,” Ernst says.

Ernst was also asked about when another federal coronavirus relief package may get done. She says Democrats don’t want to negotiate — and cited the extension of the federal unemployment as an example. “We offered them the opportunity for a short term expansion of benefits so that we could continue to negotiating. (Senate Democrat leader) Chuck Schumer just flat out said ‘no’. He rejected it, no. Meaning either the heck with it, we are not going to negotiate — or he just simply wanted to throw us into chaos.”

Ernst says nothing can happen if Democrats don’t want to discuss the issue. “You know if they don’t come forward with reasonable offers, counteroffers, it’s hard to negotiate. And we are not going to negotiate against ourselves. We want to know what is important to them,” according to Ernst.

Ernst is from Red Oak and is running for her second term in the U.S. Senate.