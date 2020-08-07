Majority of returning Iowa State University students test negative for COVID-19

Iowa State University has released the results of the first round of COVID-19 tests for students moving back to campus.

The information shows 3,037 students moving into the residence halls and campus apartments have been. Sixty-six-students — or 2.2% tested positive, while 2,971 students, or 97.8%, tested negative.

The school is providing isolation rooms for those who test positive and quarantine rooms for those who are notified they’ve been exposed to someone with a positive test. ISU reports that about of half those who tested positive returned home to complete their isolation.

An ISU spokesperson says the students must isolate for ten days, and have no fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and see improvement of other symptoms. They do not have to be tested again to leave isolation.

The school will do more testing next week. ISU is the only state university requiring the tests.