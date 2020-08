A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend wreck in Des Moines.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a car on the MLK Parkway about 8:30 Sunday night and the car sped off — then ran into a building about a block away. The car’s driver fled on foot but was captured by police, who say the car was stolen.

The driver was hospitalized for minor injuries. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, too, but died. Both men were in their early 50s.

No names were released.