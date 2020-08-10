Two men charged with terrorism after ramming Muscatine city building

Muscatine police say two local men tried to ram a key city building early Sunday.

Police say the two men intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building, which houses several offices, including the police station. The vehicle never made it though as it got caught on a brick planter out front. No one was hurt.

The driver, 24-year-old Gilbert Castillo, faces a list of charges including terrorism, OWI, and assault on a police officer, while 21-year-old Marc Castillo is charged with terrorism, criminal mischief, and public intox.