Influential Iowa activist calls Biden-Harris ticket historic

A California Senator who drew crowds of potential Iowa Caucus-goers, but ended her presidential campaign in December is the person presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has chosen as his running-mate.

Former Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman Sue Dvorsky endorsed Harris’ bid for the White House on August 10th of last year and she calls the Biden-Harris ticket historic.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” Dvorsky said, as her voice began to crack. “See, I said I wasn’t going to cry, but at least I’m not sad crying. I just am so excited about this. I think it’s just the greatest thing.”

Dvorsky, who lives in Coralville, hasn’t had power or internet access due to Monday’s storm, so she followed the news about Harris on the radio this afternoon — and she said it “gave me goosebumps” to hear Harris had been picked.

“She just is so joyful and I think that the two of them together represent that very, very best of our party and of our country,” Dvorsky said.

Harris is the daughter of an immigrant father from Jamaica and an immigrant mother from India. Dvorsky said Democrats will push back against “any whiff of sexism or racism” directed at Harris, who is the first black woman and the first Asian American to be a vice presidential candidate in America.

Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann released a written statement this afternoon, saying Harris and Biden favor a “radical…far-left agenda” that Iowans will reject in November.