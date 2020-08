A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Deputy has died in an off-duty accident.

Around 7:20 Tuesday morning, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an accidental gunshot. Thirty-five-year-old Brian Rainey sustained a gunshot wound to his torso and died from his injuries. Rainey was a Mahaska County Sheriff’s Deputy and was off duty at the time.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Brian Rainey are pending at the Reese Funeral Home of Ottumwa.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)