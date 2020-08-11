Webster City Doodlebug reunion canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancelation of the annual Doodlebug Reunion, which was scheduled for next month in Webster City.

The reunion attracts owners and enthusiasts of the motor scooter manufactured by Beam Manufacturing nearly 75 years ago. For over 30 years, the Doodlebug Reunion is held at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds as the owners of the scooters display their bikes, go for rides across Webster City and a dinner is held to recognize the scooter with over 40,000 of the bikes made from 1946 to 1948.

It is hoped that the reunion will return next September.