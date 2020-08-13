Upper Iowa football season cancelled

Upper Iowa’s football season has been cancelled. The Peacocks are a member of the Northern Sun Conference and the league announced it is suspending all athletic competition through the end of 2020.

The NSIC announced in late July it was pushing back the start of the season to late September and last week the NCAA announced it was cancelling all Division II fall championships, including the football playoffs.

“Today, we are sad, but hopeful, said Upper Iowa Athletic Director Rick Hartzell. “It pains us that our fall sport student-athletes won’t compete for a Northern Sun Conference Championship or earn a place on an All-Conference team this year. But we are hopeful that our fall sport coaches and student-athletes will use this year to sharpen both their academic and athletic skills.”

In regards to NSIC winter sports, the postseason championships at the conference, regional and national levels remain intact. However, to accommodate the scheduled post-season competitions, the regular seasons have been compacted.