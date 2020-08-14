GOP groups sue over Linn and Johnson County absentee ballot forms

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Iowa GOP are suing Linn and Johnson Counties, seeking to nullify tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests that have already been made.

Auditors in Linn and Johnson Counties mailed voters the forms to request absentee ballots, with information on the forms filled out, like the voter’s address and voter I-D number.

Republicans say that violates an emergency order from Secretary of State Paul Pate, who told county election officials any form they send must be blank. The Trump campaign and GOP officials are asking the courts to order the Auditors Offices in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to contact every voter who has sent their absentee ballot request form already, tell them the form is invalid and that they must submit a new one.

Republicans say it’s about ensuring the voter who casts an absentee ballot is an eligible voter who asked for the ballot. Democrats and voting rights groups say this is another attempt to establish more hurdles to voting.

As the Associated Press first reported, Woodbury County’s auditor also mailed absentee ballot request forms that included voter information, but Woodbury County is not named in the GOP lawsuit.