ISU has 2.2% postive rate in testing or returning students

Iowa State University released its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

ISU reports another 3,472 students moving into the residence halls and campus apartments in Ames were tested, and 75 students tested positive.

Around the same number of students were tested when the move in started on July 31st and the overall positivity rate of the combined two groups is 2.2%.

ISU starts classes Monday. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa are not requiring tests for students moving back to campus.