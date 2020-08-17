Booker says Iowa is ‘swingiest’ of swing states in 2020 election

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker tonight said the 2020 General Election in Iowa and elsewhere requires “grit” and “gumption” to bring an end to “a wretched period” for the country.

Booker ran for president, but ended his campaign three weeks before the Iowa Caucuses. He was the lead-off speaker to Iowa delegates meeting virtually before the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

“In Iowa, you all know that this is a deciding election where your state has assumed the position in America as the swingiest of states in all the 50 states and seven territories,” Booker said.

The state director of Booker’s 2020 presidential campaign is now the executive director of the Iowa Democratic Party and Booker has helped Iowa Democratic candidates running in 2020 raise money.

“This state that I have the privilege of talking to right now, who have experienced storms both metaphorical and real, you all are the kind of tough, heartland people that will help our nation through the storm,” Booker said.

Booker addressed Iowans at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, and he spoke to an Iowa delegates’ breakfast at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.