Increase in Covid-related hospitalizations in Iowa

The number of Iowans being treated in a hospital for COVID-19 has risen to 283. That’s a 19 percent increase compared to the number of patients hospitalized on August 1.

The state’s coronavirus website shows at a peak in early June, 418 Iowans were being treated in a hospital for the virus. That gradually fell, to about a quarter as many patients by the end of June, but it has been rising since then.

The number of Covid patients in intensive care units at Iowa hospitals has increased over the past 10 days as well.

State records currently show the deaths of 978 Iowans have been linked to the virus since the first cases were identified here in March.