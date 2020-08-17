Iowa projects a loss of 100 million dollars

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the loss of the football season and other fall sports will prove costly to the athletic department. The Big Ten announced last week it was cancelling the football season along with other fall sports but left open the possibility of a football season in the spring.

“We anticipate lost revenue of approximately $100 million and an overall budget deficit of between $60-75 million and are working hard to find solutions”, said Barta. “These decisions will be very challenging.”

He says the Big Ten Conference and the Iowa athletics department staff will work diligently on the winter and spring sport seasons.

“We’ve learned a lot about the virus since March,” added Barta. ” It’s critical we find answers to the health and safety concerns that led to the shutdown of our fall sports.”