Man shot to death in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a fatal weekend shooting.

Officers were dispatched to 556 Adrian Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. According to authorities, officers and paramedics found that a 49-year-old man was shot when they arrived.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. An autopsy will be conducted at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. According to police, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)