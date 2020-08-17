Mt. Pleasant couple dies in Missouri plane crash

A southeastern Iowa couple has died in a Missouri plane crash.

A plane crashed Sunday afternoon near Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri – killing Scott and Amy Lowe of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. They were aboard a single-engine plane that went down in a heavily wooded area.

Authorities on the scene say the investigation could take a while because the crash site has steep hills, is covered with trees, and is not easily accessible, and the plane was heavily damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

(By Alisa Nelson the Missourinet)