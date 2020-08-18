DNR seeks witnesses to fatal boating accident on Mississippi River

Witnesses are needed to come forward after a fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River.

The Law Enforcement Bureau of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two boats collided about 7 o’clock Sunday night near LeClaire. The DNR says a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot Bayliner runabout were involved in the accident.

One person was killed, two were hurt, one of them critically. The victim is identified as 52-year-old Dr. Anita Pinc, of Moline, Illinois, who worked at a Davenport-based obstetrics & gynecology firm.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or

[email protected]