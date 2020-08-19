Auditors flag questionable spending by ex-Clutier Clerk

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office concludes the former city clerk in the small Tama County community of Clutier overpaid herself and went shopping for clothes, alcohol, and other personal items using the city’s credit card.

Former Clutier City Clerk Keri Kopriva was fired in February of last year. Auditors reviewed records for the last four years she worked for the city and flagged nearly $107,000 of financial transactions. That includes $43,000 worth of cash paid on city utility bills that was not deposited.

Auditors concluded Kopriva used the city’s credit card to buy at least $27,000 worth of items for herself — including jewelry, body lotion, and a snail.