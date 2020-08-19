Congresswoman Axne says Postmaster General should resign

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling on U.S. Postmaster General Louis De Joy to resign.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says there is “growing proof” the postmaster general has intentionally made changes to slow delivery of the mail.

“Over this past month I’ve heard increasing concerns from Iowans,” Axne says.

The changes are “jeopardizing the health of Iowans” who depend on the Postal Service for their prescription drugs and Social Security checks, according to Axne, plus small business owners are seeing delivery of their packages delayed.

“The list goes on and on,” Axne said. “We should not be jeopardizing Iowans’ access to these necessities, especially during a pandemic.”

Axne hosted an online forum about the Postal Service yesterday. Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union, said postal employees appreciate the public support.

“We really need them to show their support by choosing the Postal Service for their mailing and shipping needs,” Karol said.

A recent Pew survey found 91 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the Postal Service.

Postmaster General De Joy started the job in mid-June. De Joy announced yesterday he was suspending recent changes until after the fall election. Critics charge removing mail-handling equipment and reducing employees’ hours endangered delivery of millions of ballots that voters will be mailing this fall.

Axne said yesterday’s announcement doesn’t change her view that De Joy should resign.