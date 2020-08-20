Two now dead after boating accident on the Mississippi River

A second person has died after two pleasure boats collided Sunday night on the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities area.

The Law Enforcement Bureau of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a large black center-console boat and a blue-and-white 19-foot Bayliner runabout collided near LeClaire. The DNR says 61-year-old Craig Verbeke died Wednesday at University of Iowa Hospitals, while 52-year-old Dr. Anita Pinc , died at the scene.

Both were from Moline, Illinois, and they were engaged to be married next year. Dr. Pinc was a partner at a Davenport-based obstetrics & gynecology firm. A third person was hurt. The DNR urges witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or [email protected]