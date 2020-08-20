Unemployment claims down, additional pandemic payment available

The U.S. Department of Labor reports the continuing unemployment claims dropped by 8,490 last week and are down to 83,610. It’s the fifth straight week they have dropped.

New claims were up by around 1,653 for the week — and ended a four-week trend where the new claims had declined.

Iowa Workforce Development says FEMA has approved Iowa’s application to participate in the “Lost Wages Assistance” program — so those whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic will qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending August 1st,