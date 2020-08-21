Radio Iowa

Des Moines School District to sue state over denial of online learning plan

The Iowa Department of Education has denied a request from Des Moines Public Schools to begin the year virtually — saying families can still choose to attend remotely, but the district cannot choose that option for all students.

A spokesperson for the Des Moines Schools says they plan to file a lawsuit in Polk County next week seeking an injunction against the ruling.

A spokesman for the governor issued a statement saying the governor “is disappointed to hear that the Des Moines Public School System plans to sue the state rather than to work cooperatively to develop a return to learn plan that complies with the law and meets the educational and health needs of Iowa’s children. Our Return to Learn plan emphasizes in-person learning, flexibility for school districts, and also parental choice. The State will continue assisting school districts in safely returning teachers and students to the classroom.”