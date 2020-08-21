ISU president threatens discipline, suspension for violating COVID-19 policy

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen sent a campus message today announcing a new COVID-19 safety policy for student social gatherings on and off-campus.

The message comes after students were seen not following social distancing guidelines in photos and videos in and around Campustown last Saturday

Here is the statement:

Iowa State is committed to reducing the risk of COVID-19 to our community, which is why the university is implementing a new policy for social gatherings. Effective immediately, students who do not comply with health orders for student gatherings or violate rules for physical distancing and face coverings will be subject to disciplinary action through the student code of conduct.

I and other senior leaders did not make this decision lightly. The large student parties and gatherings we witnessed near campus last weekend were unacceptable and puts our community at-risk for infection. We know how important it is for our students to have an on-campus learning experience, and I encourage everyone to act responsibly so as not to jeopardize our ability to maintain that experience.

Wendy Wintersteen, Iowa State University President

The message sent to students says the university discipline could lead to suspension.