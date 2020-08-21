Stuart man sentenced to prison on multiple charges

A southwest Iowa man found responsible for the attempted murder of law officers in Stuart last fall is sentenced to serve time in a federal prison.

Fifty-three-year old Randall Lee Comly, of Stuart, was sentenced to 40 years in prison following his guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Comly will be eligible for parole after serving 85% – or 34 years – of his sentence.

At his sentencing, the prosecution presented evidence that Comly, a multi-time convicted drug dealer, attempted to murder four law enforcement officers on October 17th, 2019. That’s when Stuart police and Guthrie County sheriff’s deputies tried to serve warrants at Comly’s residence in Stuart. Comly ambushed the officers and in an exchange of gunfire, two deputies were shot. Comly barricaded himself inside the apartment but eventually gave himself up.

A search of his residence revealed methamphetamine and items used in drug trafficking. Based on Comly’s criminal past, the court found him to be an armed career criminal. Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater said in a social media post, “The United States government [is] sending a message that violent career criminals who use firearms to commit crimes are dealt with very seriously.”

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)