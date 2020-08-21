Unemployment job search requirement coming back as jobless numbers decrease

Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped again in July.

Iowa Workforce Development says the July rate was 6.6% — down from 8.4% in June. The monthly rate drop was expected after reports of weekly drops in ongoing unemployment claims. IWD says there were 29,300 more people working in July.

With the improving job numbers, Workforce Development says it will reinstate the requirement that most people on unemployment actively look for a job. The requirement was dropped when the pandemic hit and will be reinstated on September 8th.

IWD says there are more than 58,000 job postings on its jobs website, www.IowaWORKS.gov