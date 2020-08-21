University of Iowa cuts four sports in wake of Big Ten fall sports cancelation

The University of Iowa plans to cut four sports at the end of the current academic year.

U-I President Bruce Harreld and Atheletic Director Gary Barta announced the school is cutting men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis. A letter from the two says the decision was made after the Big Ten Conference’s cancelation of the fall sports seasons — which resulted in lost revenue of $100 million — and leaves them with an overall athletic department deficit of between 60 to 75 million dollars.

All existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for those athletes who choose to remain at Iowa. The will also honor the contracts of the coaches.