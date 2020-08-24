Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/24/20

Class 4A
1. WDM Valley vs DSM Roosevelt
2. Dowling Catholic @ Indianola
3. Ankeny vs #8 Ankeny Centennial
4. Cedar Falls vs Dubuque Senior
5. S.E. Polk @ #9 Waukee
6. Bettendorf @ Washington
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ C.R. Prairie
8. Ankeny Centennial @ #3 Ankeny
9. Waukee vs #5 S.E. Polk
10.Urbandale vs Johnston
Class 3A
1. Pella @ #2 Dallas Center Grimes
2. Dallas Center-Grimes vs #1 Pella
3. Harlan vs #5 Grinnell
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier vs #9 Western Dubuque
5. Grinnell @ #3 Harlan
6. Lewis Central vs A-#10 St. Albert
7. West Delaware (1-0), vs Dubuque Wahlert
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City West
9. Western Dubuque @ #4 Xavier
10.North Scott vs Muscatine
Class 2A
1. Waukon @ Decorah
2. PCM (Monroe) vs Newton
3. Williamsburg @ #4 Solon
4. Solon vs #3 Williamsburg
5. Clear Lake vs Aplington-Parkersburg
6. West Lyon @ Storm Lake
7. Algona vs Humboldt
8. Spirit Lake vs 1A #7 West Sioux
9. West Marshall @ Gilbert
10.Unity Christian @ LeMars Gehlen
Class 1A
1. OABCIG @ Ridge View
2. South Central Calhoun vs Carroll Kuemper
3. Dike-New Hartford @ Oskaloosa
4. West Branch vs Tipton
5. Van Meter @ Winterset
6. Panorama vs A-#1 Grundy Center
7. West Sioux @ 2A-#8 Spirit Lake
8. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
9. Underwood vs Atlantic
10.Osage vs A-#3 Saint Ansgar
Class A
1. Grundy Center @ 1A-#6 Panorama
2. Iowa City Regina vs Dyersville Beckman
3. Saint Ansgar @ 1A-#10 Osage
4. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
5. Edgewood-Colesburg @ Clayton Ridge
6. Wapsie Valley @ Denver
7. Woodbury Central @ Latwon-Bronson
8. Belle Plaine @ Lisbon
9. South Winneshiek vs North Fayette Valley
10.Council Bluffs St. Albert @ 3A-#6 Lewis Central
8-player
1. Don Bosco @ West Central (Maynard)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s vs River Valley
3. Audubon vs Exira/EHK
4. Montezuma @ Twin Cedars
5. Fremont-Mills @ Bedford
6. Harris-Lake Park @ Newell-Fonda
7. Turkey Valley vs Riceville
8. CAM (Anita) @ Griswold
9. HLV (Victor) vs WACO
10.Springville vs Central City