Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/24/20

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley vs DSM Roosevelt

2. Dowling Catholic @ Indianola

3. Ankeny vs #8 Ankeny Centennial

4. Cedar Falls vs Dubuque Senior

5. S.E. Polk @ #9 Waukee

6. Bettendorf @ Washington

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy @ C.R. Prairie

9. Waukee vs #5 S.E. Polk

10.Urbandale vs Johnston

Class 3A

1. Pella @ #2 Dallas Center Grimes

3. Harlan vs #5 Grinnell

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier vs #9 Western Dubuque

5. Grinnell @ #3 Harlan

6. Lewis Central vs A-#10 St. Albert

7. West Delaware (1-0), vs Dubuque Wahlert

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Sioux City West

9. Western Dubuque @ #4 Xavier

10.North Scott vs Muscatine

Class 2A

1. Waukon @ Decorah

2. PCM (Monroe) vs Newton

3. Williamsburg @ #4 Solon

5. Clear Lake vs Aplington-Parkersburg

6. West Lyon @ Storm Lake

7. Algona vs Humboldt

8. Spirit Lake vs 1A #7 West Sioux

9. West Marshall @ Gilbert

10.Unity Christian @ LeMars Gehlen

Class 1A

1. OABCIG @ Ridge View

2. South Central Calhoun vs Carroll Kuemper

3. Dike-New Hartford @ Oskaloosa

4. West Branch vs Tipton

5. Van Meter @ Winterset

6. Panorama vs A-#1 Grundy Center

7. West Sioux @ 2A-#8 Spirit Lake

8. Western Christian vs Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

9. Underwood vs Atlantic

10.Osage vs A-#3 Saint Ansgar

Class A

2. Iowa City Regina vs Dyersville Beckman

3. Saint Ansgar @ 1A-#10 Osage

4. West Hancock vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

5. Edgewood-Colesburg @ Clayton Ridge

6. Wapsie Valley @ Denver

7. Woodbury Central @ Latwon-Bronson

8. Belle Plaine @ Lisbon

9. South Winneshiek vs North Fayette Valley

10.Council Bluffs St. Albert @ 3A-#6 Lewis Central

8-player

1. Don Bosco @ West Central (Maynard)

2. Remsen St. Mary’s vs River Valley

3. Audubon vs Exira/EHK

4. Montezuma @ Twin Cedars

5. Fremont-Mills @ Bedford

6. Harris-Lake Park @ Newell-Fonda

7. Turkey Valley vs Riceville

8. CAM (Anita) @ Griswold

9. HLV (Victor) vs WACO

10.Springville vs Central City