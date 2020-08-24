State incentives approved for businesses in Cedar Rapids, Nevada, Sioux City

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax incentives for companies in Cedar Rapids, Nevada, and Sioux City, with the promise of 135 new jobs.

Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Kanan Kappelman, says the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids won tax credits to help to modernize its production line. “The project is a $37 million capital investment which is expected to create 50 jobs,” she says. The company produces cereal, fruit snacks, and frosting at its Cedar Rapids facility. She says they will begin site preparation in and construction in December of this year with the project completed in November of 2021.

Mid-States Material Handling and Fabrication in Nevada makes grain handling equipment for grain elevators, co-ops, and ethanol plants. “Their proposed project will expand the current facility by 40-thousand square feet. The company will also acquire state-of-the-art fabrication equipment,” Kappelman says”

The company has been in business since 2011. “The project represents a nearly $3.2 million capital investment,” Kappelman says. She says they are promising to create nine jobs.

Sabre Industries in Sioux City won state incentives to expand its plant. The company makes towers and support structures for electric transmission and distribution, as well as other products. “Their project represents a $25 million capital investment, and will add a new galvanizing site at the Southbridge facility in Sioux City — which will support the company’s product line for telecommunications and utility infrastructure,” Kappelman says.

The company is also promising to create more jobs.

She says the project is expected to create 76 jobs. Thirteen of the jobs are at a qualifying wage of $23.47 an hour