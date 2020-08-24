Three dead in Highway 20 accident near Buckeye

Update:

The three people who died in an accident on Highway 20 in Hardin County last night were from Story City.

The State Patrol says 44-year-old Cristy Gutierres, 11-year-old Jessie Gutierres and 38-year-old Mario Zubia died when a Chevy Avalanche going the wrong way ran into them. Six-year-old Isabelle Gutierres was life-flighted to a Des Moines hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was 25-year-old Spencer Bultman of Hampton.

Previous story:

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near Buckeye in Hardin County Sunday night killed three people and injured two.

Reportedly, the driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was going the wrong way on Highway 20 when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox. Two adults and a child in the Chevrolet Equinox died at the scene while another child in the Equinox was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche suffered minor injuries. State patrol troopers said that alcohol was a factor in the crash. The names of those killed in the crash and the injured have not been released as of early Monday morning.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)