American Idol holding virtual auditions looking for the next Maddie Poppe

Iowa singers who’ve always dreamed of stardom have an opportunity to belt out a tune today for the same talent scouts who discovered “American Idol” winner and Clarksville native Maddie Poppe a few years ago.

For the first time since the show’s inception, producer Melissa Elfar says virtual auditions are being held all day for anyone in Iowa. Elfar says using Zoom makes auditioning easier than ever.

“I always tell people to have a few songs prepared. You’ll absolutely have the opportunity to sing one song. Sometimes they might ask for more, sometimes they might not, it just depends,” Elfar says. “What we are usually looking for, that next American Idol, don’t sing with your hands in your pockets. Give us a performance. This is your audition.”

Wanna-be stars are being auditioned in all 50 states over 50 days by the show’s producers. She encourages Iowans to take the leap. “Honestly, whoever wants to audition, we will audition you,” Elfar says. “We never close the doors on American Idol. If you want to audition, we want to see you.”

While the auditions are all being done via computers, tablets and cell phones, it’s uncertain if the coronavirus pandemic will force the next season of American Idol to be all virtual as well. “Kind of like everyone else, we’re taking things day by day,” she says. “Our focus right now though is on the auditions happening right now because these are where we find the next superstar.”

Poppe, now 22, won the competition’s 16th season in 2018, winning over fans and judges with her unique singing style as well as playing the piano, guitar and ukulele. She originally auditioned in New York with the song “Rainbow Connection,” made famous by the Muppet, Kermit the Frog.

Elfar was asked if it’s possible for lightning to strike twice in Iowa. “Yeah, absolutely, you never know. Iowa definitely has a special place in our hearts,” Elfar says. “We love Maddie and hopefully, the next American Idol will come from Iowa again.” Time slots are still available for today’s Iowa auditions.

To get started, visit: www.americanidol.com/auditions