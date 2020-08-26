Dubuque man going to prison for sexual exploitation of a child

An eastern Iowa man will spend 15 years in prison for his involvement with an underage girl.

Sixty-year-old Mark Curtis Senior of Dubuque was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count each of sexual exploitation of a child, and receipt of child pornography.

Information released at his plea hearing showed Curtis persuaded a 15-year old girl, who lived outside the state of Iowa, to send him nude photos and videos of herself via Facebook — some of which included sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators say Curtis knew the girl was a minor.