Greenfield says U.S. military should use more biofuels

Theresa Greenfield, the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate, says federal policy should expand the use of biofuels in boats and planes.

“Ask the Department of Defense to use biofuels as part of a reduction of their carbon footprint, too,” Greenfield says. “…There’s enormous opportunity there.”

The Pentagon has set a goal of being petroleum-free by 2040 and the U.S. Air Force has been using aviation-grade biofuel on domestic fights, but most of the fuel for military airplanes is purchased overseas. The bulk of jet fuel that’s been used by commercial airlines is solely petroleum-based. Greenfield says finding ways to expand the use biofuels in aviation and other industries benefits rural communities.

“Just here in 2020, the ethanol industry is expected to have $2.6 billion in losses. These are real dollars,” Greenfield says. “…Plants have been shuttered. People have lost their jobs. These are our friends and neighbor that may have to move from their beloved rural communities to find work.”

Greenfield and former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack spoke in an online forum last night organized by the Greenfield campaign to discuss the rural economy.