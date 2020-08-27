Unemployment numbers show impact from storm

The impact of the derecho is showing up in the unemployment numbers.

The number of continuing unemployment claims increased by 1,806 last week and Iowa Workforce Development says those numbers include claims filed the previous week following the massive wind storm. Some areas were without power for more than a week and the businesses there could not operate.

Linn County, home to Cedar Rapids the state’s second-largest city, had nearly 1,668 new claims for unemployment following the derecho — compared to around 400 the week before it hit.