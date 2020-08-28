Former Dubuque bank VP sentenced to probation for lying about loans

The former vice president of a Dubuque bank who lied about how loans were being used — leading to a more than $320,000 loss for the bank — has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Sixty-six-year-old Dan Raduns of Dubuque has been ordered to pay restitution to the bank to cover its losses.

In July of last year, Raduns pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement to a financial institution. Prosecutors say Raduns conspired with another person to lie to the bank about how money being loaned for a construction project was actually being used.