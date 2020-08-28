Three Iowa delegates attend Trump’s White House speech

The Iowa GOP canceled a socially-distanced convention “watch party” in Des Moines for National Convention delegates last night shortly after Republican Governor Kim Reynolds ordered bars to close in the county and five other counties due to rising Covid cases.

Three of the Iowa GOP’s National Convention delegates were in D.C. last night, on the South Lawn of the White House, watching President Trump’s speech. Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann was in Charlotte, North Carolina earlier in the week for convention business, but was back in Iowa last night watching on TV.

Kaufmann issued a written statement after the speech, saying Trump is committed to “Keeping America Great” and “looking out for those of us in the heartland, not just Hollywood elitists.”