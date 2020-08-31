Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/31/20

Class 4A
1. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #1 @ #3 Dowling Catholic
2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #3 @ #10 Waukee
3. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #2 vs #1 Valley
4. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #4 @ Waterloo West
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #7 vs #8 C.R. Washington
7. Urbandale (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames
8. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ #6 C.R. Kennedy
9. Sioux City East (1-0), LW (X) @ LeMars
10.Waukee (0-1), LW #9 vs #2 Ankeny
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0), LW #2 @ North Polk
2. Harlan (1-0), LW #3 @ #7 Pella
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #4 @ Linn-Mar
4. Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. West Delaware (2-0), LW #7 @ Clinton
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #8 @ #4 Lewis Central
7. Pella (0-1), LW #1 vs #2 Harlan
8. Grinnell (0-1), LW #5 vs South Tama
9. North Scott (1-0), LW #10 @ Pleasant Valley
10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #5 Solon
Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #2 @ Pella Christian
2. Williamsburg (1-0), LW #3 vs Benton
3. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #5 vs Osage
4. West Lyon (1-0), LW #6 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
5. Solon (0-1), LW #4 vs 3A-#10 Washington
6. Waukon (0-1), LW #1 vs Waverly-Shell Rock
7. West Liberty (1-0), LW (X) vs 1A-#4 West Branch
8. Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Maquoketa
9. Unity Christian (1-0), LW #10 vs A-#6 Woodbury Central
10.Sioux Center (1-0), LW (X) @ Western Christian
Class 1A
1. OABCIG (1-0), LW #1 @ Spirit Lake
2. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #2 @ Greene County
3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW #3 @ A-#1 Grundy Center
4. West Branch (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A-#7 West Liberty
5. Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Earlham
6. West Sioux (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Lyon
7. Underwood (1-0), LW #9 @ Tri-Center
8. Waterloo Columbus (1-0), LW (X) @ Vinton-Shellsburg
9. Treynor (1-0), LW (X) @ Glenwood
10.Emmetsburg (1-0), LW (X) vs Algona
Class A
1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 vs 1A-#3 Dike-New Hartford
2. Saint Ansgar (1-0), LW #3 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
3. Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #2 @ Mid-Prairie
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0), LW #5 @ Starmont
5. Wapsie Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs East Buchanan
6. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW #7 @ 2A-#9 Unty Christian
7. South Winneshiek (1-0), LW #9 @ North Tama
8. Lisbon (1-0), LW (X) @ Wilton
9. West Hancock (0-1), LW #4 @ Forest City
10.Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #10 vs Logan-Magnolia
8-player
1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 vs Dunkerton
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #2 @ Harris-Lake Park
3. Audubon (1-0). LW #3 vs AR-WE-VA
4. Montezuma (1-0), LW #4 vs Winfield-Mt. Union
5. Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #5 vs Griswold
6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW (X) @ River Valley
7. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #8 vs Bedford
8. Springville (1-0), LW #10 @ Central, Elkader
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW (X) vs Iowa Valley
10.Easton Valley (1-0), LW (X) vs Central City