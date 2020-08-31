Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 8/31/20

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #1 @ #3 Dowling Catholic

2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #3 @ #10 Waukee

3. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #2 vs #1 Valley

4. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #4 @ Waterloo West

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #7 vs #8 C.R. Washington

7. Urbandale (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames

8. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ #6 C.R. Kennedy

9. Sioux City East (1-0), LW (X) @ LeMars

10.Waukee (0-1), LW #9 vs #2 Ankeny

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0), LW #2 @ North Polk

2. Harlan (1-0), LW #3 @ #7 Pella

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #4 @ Linn-Mar

4. Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. West Delaware (2-0), LW #7 @ Clinton

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #8 @ #4 Lewis Central

7. Pella (0-1), LW #1 vs #2 Harlan

8. Grinnell (0-1), LW #5 vs South Tama

9. North Scott (1-0), LW #10 @ Pleasant Valley

10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #5 Solon

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #2 @ Pella Christian

2. Williamsburg (1-0), LW #3 vs Benton

3. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #5 vs Osage

4. West Lyon (1-0), LW #6 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

5. Solon (0-1), LW #4 vs 3A-#10 Washington

6. Waukon (0-1), LW #1 vs Waverly-Shell Rock

7. West Liberty (1-0), LW (X) vs 1A-#4 West Branch

8. Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Maquoketa

9. Unity Christian (1-0), LW #10 vs A-#6 Woodbury Central

10.Sioux Center (1-0), LW (X) @ Western Christian

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (1-0), LW #1 @ Spirit Lake

2. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #2 @ Greene County

3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW #3 @ A-#1 Grundy Center

4. West Branch (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A-#7 West Liberty

5. Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Earlham

6. West Sioux (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Lyon

7. Underwood (1-0), LW #9 @ Tri-Center

8. Waterloo Columbus (1-0), LW (X) @ Vinton-Shellsburg

9. Treynor (1-0), LW (X) @ Glenwood

10.Emmetsburg (1-0), LW (X) vs Algona

Class A

1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 vs 1A-#3 Dike-New Hartford

2. Saint Ansgar (1-0), LW #3 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

3. Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #2 @ Mid-Prairie

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0), LW #5 @ Starmont

5. Wapsie Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs East Buchanan

6. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW #7 @ 2A-#9 Unty Christian

7. South Winneshiek (1-0), LW #9 @ North Tama

8. Lisbon (1-0), LW (X) @ Wilton

9. West Hancock (0-1), LW #4 @ Forest City

10.Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #10 vs Logan-Magnolia

8-player

1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 vs Dunkerton

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #2 @ Harris-Lake Park

3. Audubon (1-0). LW #3 vs AR-WE-VA

4. Montezuma (1-0), LW #4 vs Winfield-Mt. Union

5. Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #5 vs Griswold

6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW (X) @ River Valley

7. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #8 vs Bedford

8. Springville (1-0), LW #10 @ Central, Elkader

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW (X) vs Iowa Valley

10.Easton Valley (1-0), LW (X) vs Central City