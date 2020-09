A body was from a northeast Iowa river Monday.

Police say the man’s body was discovered floating in the Cedar River above the downtown dam in Waverly. Police and firefighters recovered the body around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say a family member has positively identified the victim, but authorities aren’t releasing his name until all notifications have been completed.

The body has been transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)