Cyclones will wear Jack Trice patches

The Iowa State football team will wear Jack Trice patches on their jerseys this season.

The first black student-athlete in Iowa State history, Trice died tragically from injuries suffered in the second game of his career at Minnesota in 1923.

Iowa State University has paid tribute to Trice with a statue and by naming its football stadium in his honor in 1997, the only FBS school in the nation to have a stadium name dedicated to an African-American.

The patch resembles the uniform design Trice wore in 1923.

“Jack Trice’s legacy is powerful and it’s certainly one we embrace in our football program,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Competing in Jack Trice Stadium is an honor and we never want to lose sight on the sacrifices he made. His legacy continues to inspire all of those in our program as we strive to promote equality in our community and the world around us.”

The Cyclones open September 12 at home against Louisiana.