Investigation concludes Storm Lake nightclub fire was arson

Test results have determined that the fire that destroyed the Oasis Night Club in Storm Lake was intentionally set.

Samples were removed from the floor of the stage where the fire is believed to have started and were taken to the State Crime Lab to be evaluated. Gasoline was found to be present in the samples tested.

The fire occurred late in the night on August 8. Firefighters located the fire burning in the area of the stage at the east end of the building. The Oasis Night Club will not be reopening due to the extent of the damage.

Anyone who may have any information about the fire is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)