Iowans in 11 counties hit by derecho may seek FEMA individual assistance

Residents and business owners in 10 more Iowa counties who suffered financial losses from last month’s derecho may apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On August 20, Linn County residents and businesses got the go-ahead to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance. The 10 additional counties now included in the program are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama Counties. Renters, homeowners and businesses in those 11 counties can apply for federal help in covering housing expenses, personal property losses and medical bills.

The original request Governor Kim Reynolds made to FEMA asked that federal individual assistance be available for residents in 16 other counties. But, according to a statement from the governor’s office, assessments in those counties indicated the level of destruction from the derecho was not significant enough to meet FEMA’s thresholds

Applications from Iowans seeking federal individual assistance for derecho damage in the 11 counties may be made online at this website or over the phone. The FEMA helpline is 800-621-3362. TTY users may call 800-462-7595.

Last month, President Trump approved extending public assistance to 16 counties, to cover damage to government structures like roads as well as utilities. The governor’s staff indicates damage in eight other counties is being validated before the governor asks that those counties be included in FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. Those eight counties are Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Keokuk, and Washington. The 16 previously approved for public assistance are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.)