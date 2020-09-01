Livestock show planned for local 4H, FFA members at Spencer fairgrounds

This year’s Clay County Fair has been canceled, but 4H and FFA members in Clay County who had planned to show their livestock and poultry at this month’s fair will still be able to do so.

“These events will run Saturday, September 12 through Saturday, September 19,” says Isabel Dehrkoop, ISU Extension Youth Education Coordinator for Clay County. “It’s giving the Clay County youth an opportunity to showcase their livestock exhibits.”

Kids from other counties in the region often exhibit their livestock at the fair in Spencer. Due to the pandemic, officials determined only kids who are Clay County residents will be allowed to participate in this year’s scaled-back event. No audience will be allowed at the shows. The events will be live-streamed online so family and friends may watch. On Saturday the 12th, poultry exhibits will be judged. The judging of sheep, cattle, dogs, hogs, goats, and horses will be held on separate days throughout the week.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer)