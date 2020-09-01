Southeast Iowa district shifts to in-person classes every other day for grades 7-12

The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont district has switched to a “hybrid” schedule for junior and senior high school students after several students and staff members tested positive for Covid.

Seventh through twelfth graders at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont are now attending school every other day. Superintendent Steve Williamson says with just half of the students in the building each day, that increases their ability to socially distance from one another.

“In contact tracing and a couple cases where students had tested positive, it had affected so many students right off the bat. Just an initial count on Monday morning it was 21 students and it probably grew a little bit through the day on Monday. I’m actually home this week. I tested positive also,” he says. “Because of that and then amount of staff that we had test positive, we thought….let’s take the next step of mitigation measures at the high school.”

Williamson says students in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont district will be expected to use Google Classroom on the days they’re not in the classroom. He says the district will reevaluate the situation again in two weeks.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)